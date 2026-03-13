EU accuses Russia of war crimes in forced deportations of children

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The EU has accused Russia of crimes against humanity and war crimes over the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children, citing findings from a UN probe.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council on 12 March, a representative of the EU said Russia was committing “continuing violations” of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine, the European External Action Service reported on Thursday.

Russia should “immediately end” the deportation and forcible transfer of children and ensure their “immediate and safe return” to Ukraine, the EU said, citing the Commission of Inquiry’s report.

The statement also called on Russia to stop what it described as the illegal adoption of Ukrainian children.

Russian authorities have “systematically failed” to disclose the whereabouts of many children to parents or legal guardians and have obstructed their return, the Commission of Inquiry found, the EU said.

Instead of facilitating repatriation, authorities have sought long-term placement of the children with families or institutions in Russia, including through adoption.

Eighty per cent of the children documented by the Commission have not yet returned.

Claims of indoctrination and question on foreign fighters

Russia should also stop the “militarisation and indoctrination” of Ukrainian minors and youth, the EU said, citing recent reports by OHCHR, the UN human rights office.

The EU declared it was committed to “full accountability” for international crimes and human rights violations linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and asked the Commission of Inquiry to elaborate on Russia’s use of foreign fighters.