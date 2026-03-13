Ankara says Turkish-owned ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz

Map of the Strait of Hormuz. © Wikimedia Commons

A Turkish-owned ship has crossed the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s authorisation, according to Turkish Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The vessel was permitted by Iranian authorities as it was using an Iranian port, Uraloglu told reporters.

He clarified that no ships flying the Turkish flag are currently in the Strait of Hormuz, although 14 vessels owned by Turkish operators remain stranded there.

Efforts are ongoing to maintain contact with Iranian authorities, he added, noting that the 14 stranded ships are safe and facing no immediate issues.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is a crucial route for Gulf nations exporting oil and gas.

Iran has targeted the strait in retaliation for Israeli-US strikes, aiming to disrupt global trade and exert pressure on Washington.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, 77 ships, mostly from the so-called “shadow fleet,” have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, maritime data firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence reported on Friday.

Since 1 March, 20 commercial vessels, including nine oil tankers, have been attacked or reported incidents in the region, according to the British maritime security agency UKMTO. The International Maritime Organization has verified 16 such incidents, half involving oil tankers.

French news agency AFP has documented around 40 ships passing through the strait since the conflict began, counting only those vessels that kept their AIS automatic identification system active.