Friday 13 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

The Bel20 loses 0.77, falling to 5,100 points

Friday 13 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
The Bel20 loses 0.77, falling to 5,100 points
© lalibre.be

The Brussels stock exchange continued its decline on Friday, with the Bel20 index falling by 0.77% to close at 5,109.48 points.

Chemical company Syensqo experienced the biggest drop among index shares, losing 7.35% and ending the day at €45.06. Van Lanschot Kempen removed the stock from its buy list after lowering the target price from €49 to €39.

Nyxoah dropped by 6.50% to €2.81 on the broader market.

Carpet producer Belysse saw its stock fall 5.80% to €0.65 amid news that its turnover sank from €280.4 million to €254.2 million last year. A net profit of €11.6 million turned into a net loss of €6.6 million, and shareholders will not receive a dividend.

Deme shed 0.93%, closing at €192.20. The maritime contractor, alongside FTS, secured a 25-year contract for dredging work in the access channel of the Port of Paranaguá. Deme’s share of the contract exceeds €300 million.

Among elite stocks, AB InBev posted the highest gain, moving up by 1.82% to €63.76.

GBL climbed 0.25% to €79.15 despite reporting a €625-million loss last year. The holding increased its dividend from €5 to €5.1251 and aims to maintain a stable payout in the coming years.

Among smaller stocks, Sipef surged 4.27%, closing at €92.80.

Hybrid Software gained 2.19% to end at €3.74. The graphics software specialist reported a 6% increase in turnover last year, reaching €54.4 million, with a profit of €4.2 million.

Roularta added 1.85%, finishing at €12.90. The media group’s turnover fell 5.9% last year to €301.5 million, while its net profit decreased by €1.2 million to €4.9 million. No dividend will be distributed.

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