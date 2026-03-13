The Bel20 loses 0.77, falling to 5,100 points

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The Brussels stock exchange continued its decline on Friday, with the Bel20 index falling by 0.77% to close at 5,109.48 points.

Chemical company Syensqo experienced the biggest drop among index shares, losing 7.35% and ending the day at €45.06. Van Lanschot Kempen removed the stock from its buy list after lowering the target price from €49 to €39.

Nyxoah dropped by 6.50% to €2.81 on the broader market.

Carpet producer Belysse saw its stock fall 5.80% to €0.65 amid news that its turnover sank from €280.4 million to €254.2 million last year. A net profit of €11.6 million turned into a net loss of €6.6 million, and shareholders will not receive a dividend.

Deme shed 0.93%, closing at €192.20. The maritime contractor, alongside FTS, secured a 25-year contract for dredging work in the access channel of the Port of Paranaguá. Deme’s share of the contract exceeds €300 million.

Among elite stocks, AB InBev posted the highest gain, moving up by 1.82% to €63.76.

GBL climbed 0.25% to €79.15 despite reporting a €625-million loss last year. The holding increased its dividend from €5 to €5.1251 and aims to maintain a stable payout in the coming years.

Among smaller stocks, Sipef surged 4.27%, closing at €92.80.

Hybrid Software gained 2.19% to end at €3.74. The graphics software specialist reported a 6% increase in turnover last year, reaching €54.4 million, with a profit of €4.2 million.

Roularta added 1.85%, finishing at €12.90. The media group’s turnover fell 5.9% last year to €301.5 million, while its net profit decreased by €1.2 million to €4.9 million. No dividend will be distributed.