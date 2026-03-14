'Rooms with a view' art trail returns to Namur this weekend

20150806 - NAMUR, BELGIUM: Illustration shows a view on the city of Namur and the Sambre river in Namur, Thursday 06 August 2015. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

The arts event “Rooms with a view” is returning to Namur for its 9th edition this weekend, as well as on 21-22 March, with activities scheduled from 11:00 to 18:00 and certain events extended until 20:00 on Saturdays.

Over 500 artists will exhibit their works in around a hundred diverse locations across the Walloon capital, including the Citadel, Erpent, Vedrin, Wépion, and Jambes.

Venues hosting the exhibits will range from cultural institutions and private apartments to shops, barges, cafés, garages, and even local castles like Namur and Flawinne.

The theme for this 2026 edition, “Hors norme” (“Out of the ordinary”), aims to challenge conventions, break boundaries, and celebrate individuality, promising surprises for visitors. The artistic disciplines on display will include painting, video, photography, sculpture, digital arts, drawing, collage, and textile creations.

The biennial seeks to make art accessible to all by ensuring free entry to exhibitions and fostering meaningful exchanges between creators, hosts, and the public, according to Namur’s cultural service.

Additional activities, such as guided tours, conferences, and concerts, are also planned as part of this celebration of Namur’s artistic vibrancy.

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