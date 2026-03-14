Brussels library creates 'open house' with independent access

The Muntpunt library in central Brussels. Credit: Muntpunt

Brussels’ Muntpunt library will open at 9:00 on weekdays starting 27 April, an hour earlier than its current 10:00 opening time.

Registered visitors will be able to access the library independently using an entry system. Doors can be opened with a personal code and either their ID card or library card.

The change is part of Muntpunt’s aim to be an “open house” for Brussels, allowing people to study, work, or read earlier in the day. From 9:00 to 11:00, the library will be accessible without staff presence.

Registration or assistance will be available daily from 11:00 at the help desk. The new opening model will undergo testing over the coming months, followed by an evaluation to determine whether further expansion is possible.

Access will operate via the Open+ system, which enables libraries to function without permanent staff at the front desk. Muntpunt’s business director, Katrien Vande Walle, stated that Open+ provides longer hours and demonstrates the library’s willingness to innovate during challenging times.

Safety measures have been put in place, with a Dutch-speaking steward always present during unstaffed hours. Access is restricted to registered members aged 18 or older, who must sign the rules and regulations. The premises are also monitored by cameras.

Additionally, Saturday hours will shift slightly, with the library opening at 11:00 instead of 10:00.

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