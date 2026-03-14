Kids examine stuffed animals at Teddy Bear Hospital

Finland is using giant teddy bears to enforce social distancing on buses. Credit: Pixabay

Children in Kortrijk took on the role of doctors on Saturday, helping their teddy bears undergo medical check-ups at KU Leuven’s Kulak campus.

The event, called the Teddy Bear Hospital, allowed children to explore medical procedures in a playful and hands-on way.

Organised by the Belgian Medical Students Association (BeMSA), it marked the fifth edition of the initiative, aimed at introducing children to healthcare in a comforting environment.

Participants guided their teddy bears through various activities, including visits to a general practitioner, exploring an ambulance, disinfecting hands, accompanying their bear to a scanner, and even witnessing a teddy bear surgery.

“These activities help to ease children’s fear of doctors and hospitals,” explained Lore, a medical student involved in the project.

Parents also got an opportunity to learn during the event, attending workshops on CPR techniques while their children cared for their bears.

BeMSA Kulak strives to make a positive impact on healthcare and education in the region through similar initiatives, fostering a greater understanding of medical practices among the community.

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