Care hub opens in Ghent for elderly get-togethers

A senior hotel of the Tijgerstraat in Gent. Credit: Belga/Michel Wiegandt

A new care hub has been launched in Ghent by i-mens, bringing formal and informal elderly care together in one location.

Located in the Muink neighbourhood, the care hub aims to streamline the care process for older adults and their carers by offering a single point of contact for coordinating services.

Under one roof, various forms of care are united, including home care, residential care, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and psychological support. Volunteers and family caregivers are integrated into the older person’s support network.

Specialist expertise from hospitals, such as geriatrics, neurology, and rehabilitation, is also incorporated into the project to enhance the scope of care.

The site will feature an accessible community space where local residents can drop in with questions. According to i-mens, the care hub aims to ensure continuity of care while addressing rising demand and staff shortages in the sector.

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