Clouds spoil sunny Sunday morning

The sun shining through dark clouds in Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Siska Gremmelprez

On Sunday, sunny spells are expected across most of the country, though eastern regions may see more clouds.

Cloud cover will increase as the day progresses, with temperatures reaching 5 to 6°C in the High Fens and up to 12°C in the western areas. Wind gusts of around 50km/h are possible in the far western regions.

During the evening and the first part of the night, skies will become overcast, bringing some precipitation. Sleet is expected in the High Fens and on Ardennes peaks. Conditions will turn drier with clearer skies in the second half of the night. Minimum temperatures will be about 1°C in the High Fens, 7°C in the central areas, and 8°C along the coast. Wind gusts of 50 to 60km/h could occur.

Monday will bring a mix of cloudiness with spring showers, while western areas may remain relatively dry. Temperatures will range from 4 to 5°C in the High Fens to 11°C in the west.

Tuesday morning will be cloudy with light rain or drizzle, followed by clearer skies later in the day. Maximum temperatures will vary between 8 and 14°C.

Sunshine is expected to dominate from Wednesday onwards, with highs reaching as much as 15°C.

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