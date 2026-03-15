Showers return in the evening

A rainy day in Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Hakim Kaghat

The afternoon will begin sunny in Lower and Central Belgium, with cloud cover breaking up in the higher regions to bring partly cloudy skies and sunshine across the country.

By late afternoon, high and mid-level clouds will move in from the west, accompanied by low cloud cover in the far western regions. Maximum temperatures will range from 5°C in the High Fens to 12°C in the west, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

Tonight and overnight, rain and showers are expected to arrive from the west, with a chance of sleet in the High Ardennes. After midnight, the weather will clear up from the west, with temperatures dropping to between 1°C and 7°C.

Monday will bring mixed skies and some spring showers. Temperatures will climb to 5°C to 9°C south of the Sambre and Meuse rivers and reach 10°C or 11°C elsewhere. Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h may occur along the coast and in the High Ardennes.

Tuesday will start quite cloudy, but sunshine will gradually break through later in the day. Temperatures will become milder, reaching up to 16°C.

From Wednesday onwards, abundant sunshine is predicted. Temperatures could rise to around 18°C locally, though Thursday’s highs are expected to hover at 15°C to 16°C. By Friday, cloudier conditions will return, with maximum temperatures around 12°C. Over the weekend, the likelihood of rainfall appears minimal.

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