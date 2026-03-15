European Defence Exhibition draws over 6,000 visitors

Illus Stand Belgian Defence the official opening of Bedex (Brussels European Defence Exhibition), Thursday 12 March 2026, in Brussels. The first Belgian defence fair will take place from March 12 to 14. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The Brussels European Defence Exhibition (Bedex) attracted 6,328 private visitors to Brussels Expo on Saturday, according to the organisers.

The inaugural edition of Bedex ran from Thursday to Saturday, with the first two days reserved for defence professionals. During this period, 10,983 professionals attended, representing over 200 companies from 27 countries. In total, the event attracted more than 17,300 visitors.

Over 70 official delegations participated in the exhibition, which featured 23 conferences with more than 90 speakers. Prominent attendees included Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Defence Minister Theo Francken, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Andrius Kubilius, the European Union’s first Commissioner for Defence.

Major defence companies such as RTS (formerly Raytheon), Lockheed Martin, Safran, Airbus, Thales, and Belgium’s John Cockerill Defence showcased their products. Also present were key Belgian players in the sector, including firearm manufacturer FN Herstal and several SMEs.

The next edition of Bedex is scheduled for 15–17 April 2027. Following that, the event will transition to a biennial schedule, with the subsequent iteration slated for 2029.

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