Fight Against Cancer raises over €3 million

As part of the Fight Against Cancer initiative, the annual 100-kilometre charity run concluded on 15 March 2026. Credit: Kom op tegen Kanker

Nearly 5,000 runners participated in the eighth edition of the 100km Run for Kom op tegen Kanker on Sunday, raising more than €3.3 million for cancer research.

The event consisted of a relay race where teams of four covered a total of 100 kilometres. The first runner completed a 40-kilometre stretch, followed by runs of 30, 20, and ten kilometres, with all team members finishing together. Each team raised at least €2,750 in starting funds to support cancer research.

Funds from the event will be directed towards patient-focused research aimed at improving survival rates and quality of life for people with cancer. This includes studies on rare cancers and projects less likely to receive substantial investment from the pharmaceutical industry.

According to Kom op tegen Kanker, the thousands of participants and supporters reflect significant solidarity around the issue. In Belgium, over 75,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and more than 350,000 are living with or after the disease.

The event also drew many spectators to De Schorre in Boom and the race route, where DJs, music groups, and street theatre performances provided entertainment. Among the participants were notable ambassadors of the initiative: TV presenter Fien Germijns, former athlete Elodie Ouédraogo, and actor Joris Hessels.

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