Albert Heijn's controversial promotion did not breach laws

Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Supermarket chain Albert Heijn’s recent discount promotions were found not to breach any laws, according to an investigation by Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders.

The investigation was prompted by Albert Heijn’s ‘2+5’ campaign in November, which caused empty shelves and sparked complaints about mismanagement, unclear terms, and unequal access to offers. Minister Beenders had voiced concerns that such practices could harm both consumers and smaller businesses.

The government’s Economic Inspection has now concluded that the supermarket complied with regulations. The discounts did not involve selling below cost, nor did they constitute bait advertising by offering promotions with insufficient stock.

Despite the findings, Minister Beenders emphasised the importance of continued vigilance. He expressed his determination to prevent cases where large discounts are offset by increased prices on other products.

Beenders assured that he will keep requesting investigations into pricing and promotions in the supermarket sector. “My priority is to ensure that consumers are treated fairly. While discounts are beneficial, they must always be transparent and equitable,” he said.

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