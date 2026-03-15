Accidental studio fire in Kortrijk injures two residents

Illustrative image of a fire engine. Credit: Belga

A fire in an apartment building in Kortrijk on Saturday evening was not the result of foul play, according to the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office, Kortrijk division.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 23:00 after a fire broke out in a building containing nine studio flats on Veemarkt.

The fire was discovered by a resident returning home from a walk. She and another resident were taken to the hospital for a check-up, both suffering minor injuries.

A total of 26 people were evacuated from the building as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Initially, the cause of the fire was unclear. A fire expert was appointed by the prosecutor’s office to investigate.

Preliminary findings indicated the fire was accidental and not deliberate.

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