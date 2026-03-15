Brussels on course to become 'European Capital of Democracy'

Brussels landscape, on Wednesday 18 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Brussels has been selected as a finalist for the title of ‘European Capital of Democracy’ 2027, alongside two Turkish cities.

Under the slogan "Brussels must be DemoCrazy," the Belgian capital aims to secure the prestigious title. Mayor Philippe Close and city councillor for citizen participation Frederik Ceulemans hosted an expert jury on 20 January to showcase several local democracy and participation initiatives.

According to councillor Ceulemans, the world is at a turning point, with the rise of authoritarian forces and declining trust between Brussels residents and politics. This, he said, is precisely why Brussels needs to assert its role as the “capital of the free world,” with local democracy and participation at the core of its efforts.

Brussels, often described as “Europe’s most diverse city,” seeks to be a champion of democracy. If victorious, the city plans to host a series of events this year in celebration of the title, its administration stated.

The winner will be decided by a citizens’ jury. People interested in participating can register on the initiative’s official website up until Monday. Selection results are expected to be announced by the end of March.

Should Brussels win, it will succeed Cascais, Portugal, which claimed the title last year after prevailing over Rotterdam and Sofia. Previous title-holders also include Vienna and Barcelona.

Brussels faces competition from Ankara, the capital of Turkey, and Denizli, located in the country’s southwest. Both cities are governed by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is often criticised for authoritarian practices. CHP has faced challenges, including the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu, the former mayor of Istanbul, on terrorism and corruption charges. Imamoglu, who denies the accusations, has been in custody since his arrest a year ago and was recently barred from speaking at his first trial session earlier this month.

The ‘European Capital of Democracy’ initiative is led by an Austrian NGO, established by The Innovation in Politics Institute.

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