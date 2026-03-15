Foreign Minister advises against Russian reconciliation

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) on the left, and Deputy MP and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Russia refuses European participation at the negotiation table, holding firm to its maximalist demands, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has stated, warning that discussions about normalisation could undermine European unity.

Earlier this weekend, Prime Minister Bart De Wever suggested normalising relations with Russia while strengthening military defences and remilitarising borders. Speaking to French-language media, De Wever called it “common sense” to regain access to cheap energy and added, “European leaders agree with me in private, but no one dares say it publicly.”

Prévot disagrees. He advocates continued dialogue with Russia but rejects immediate normalisation. The sanctions and military aid to Ukraine, he explained, are intended to create conditions for credible negotiations where Ukrainians determine their own future. Reducing pressure prematurely, he warned, would grant Russian President Vladimir Putin exactly what he wants.

The foreign minister also acknowledged Europe’s vulnerability regarding energy. He emphasised the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and criticised the US for easing some sanctions on Russian oil, saying it undermines efforts to maintain pressure on Moscow.

Belgium and Europe remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s fight for independence, Prévot concluded. While dialogue with Russia must remain possible, normalised relations are, in his words, “not on the horizon.”

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