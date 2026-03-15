State reform calls take centre stage at Flemish National Song Festival

82nd edition of the Vlaams Nationaal Zangfeest (Flemish National Singing feast), in Antwerp on Sunday 19 March 2023. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Calls for significant constitutional reform and greater Flemish autonomy were made at the Flemish National Song Festival in Antwerp on Sunday.

The 86th edition of the festival, organised by the General Dutch Singing Federation (ANZ), was held at the Lotto Arena and combined choral singing with political speeches from Flemish nationalist figures. Members of the N-VA and Vlaams Belang parties attended the event.

ANZ Chairman Bart Fierens criticised the political and financial situation in Brussels during his speech. Despite Belgium having a prime minister from a Flemish nationalist party for the first time, Fierens pointed out the lack of progress on constitutional reform.

He described the reform of Belgium’s state structure as being “in the deep freeze” while urging for its prioritisation. Fierens advocated for the formation of a new Flemish state and suggested splitting social security to better serve the needs of Flanders.

Brussels was a key focus of Fierens’ remarks, as he criticised its high regional debt and complicated governance structure involving 19 municipalities. He called for a reconsideration of Brussels as a separate region, coupled with efforts to raise political pressure and public awareness.

Fierens also condemned the cuts in Flemish subsidies to organisations linked to the Flemish movement, labelling the decision “an absolute low point.” However, he praised the resilience of groups such as the Flemish People’s Movement, which increased membership and media attention in response to the funding loss.

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