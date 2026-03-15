Over 1,000 Brussels residents protest against police brutality

Credit: Bruno Fahy/Belga.

Over 1,000 demonstrators marched through Brussels on Sunday to mark the International Day Against Police Brutality and commemorate those who died in police interventions in the city.

The protest involved various anti-fascist organisations and many young participants. Organisers highlighted several deaths from police interventions over the past year, including Fabian, Adam, and Christophe Amine Chollet.

The demonstrators also aimed to support individuals injured in confrontations with the police. They accused law enforcement of systemic racism and racial profiling during interventions.

Among their demands were the immediate dismissal of officers involved in fatal incidents and a ban on police car patrols in parks.

The march began at 14:00 at IJzer, passed by Klein Kasteeltje and Anderlechtsepoort, and concluded at Mehdi Bouda Square in the Dansaert District.

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