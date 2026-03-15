Large turnout for military school open day in Limburg

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The annual open campus day of the Royal School for Non-Commissioned Officers (KSOO) in Saffraanberg near Sint-Truiden attracted a large number of visitors on Sunday.

Over 80 stands and numerous demonstrations showcased all the components of Belgium’s military forces.

Visitors interested in a career in the military were able to witness these demonstrations, go on guided tours, explore the facilities, and get acquainted with military equipment.

The KSOO in Saffraanberg currently educates more than 1,200 students across its three departments. “They receive both military and technical training here,” explained Colonel Vincent Wilmet.

Additionally, there is a Department of Advanced Training, which offers legally required courses for career development, as well as supplementary training for all non-commissioned officers within Defence.

Starting in early March, around 200 students will also be able to attend a new department in Doornik, enabling a second recruitment session while maintaining training capacity and improving the geographical distribution of basic military training centres.

Interest in a defence career is reportedly growing in Saffraanberg. “We see significant enthusiasm for all types of jobs within defence,” noted Colonel Wilmet. “It’s evident in the questions we receive and the number of attendees at our open days.”

“The baseline physical fitness of candidates is generally good,” the Colonel added. “During their ten months of military training, every effort is made to further enhance this fitness.”

Last year, the open day in Saffraanberg welcomed 6,500 visitors. The pleasant weather this year drew crowds early in the morning, even before the campus gates opened.

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