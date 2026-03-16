Chinese online shop relaunches in Belgium

Credit: Joybuy

The Chinese retail giant JD.com is launching its online store Joybuy on Monday in several European countries, including Belgium. This marks the Chinese group’s second attempt.

As well as in Belgium, the Chinese online store will also be active in France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The new platform offers same-day delivery for orders placed before 11.00 am and next-day delivery for orders placed before 11.00 pm. The catalogue features thousands of products, ranging from household appliances and electronics to food.

Deliveries are handled via a network of more than sixty distribution centres across Europe.

In France, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom, deliveries to major cities will be carried out via JoyExpress, the company’s own delivery service. It is not immediately clear whether this will also be the case in Belgium. The company did not immediately respond to questions on the matter.

JD.com was previously active in our country through the online supermarket Ochama. This is now being relaunched as Joybuy, according to the Ochama website. The Chinese firm has also recently acquired the electronics chain MediaMarkt, which operates 29 stores in Belgium.

Joybuy is regarded as the Chinese answer to the American online supermarket Amazon. In its home country, JD.com faces fierce competition and a price war, prompting it to look increasingly beyond its own borders for growth.

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