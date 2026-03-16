Belgium records US trade deficit due to tariffs

A general view shows the five new mega ship-to-shore (STS) cranes at the Europa Terminal, part of the Project Emerald modernization project of PSA port operator, at the port of Antwerp, Thursday 26 February 2026. Credit: Belga

Belgium recorded a trade deficit with the United States in 2025, according to figures from the National Bank on foreign trade.

Imports from the US to Belgium increased by 5.6%, while exports dropped by 7.2%.

The rise in imports and decline in exports were mainly driven by pharmaceutical products, with more being brought in and fewer sent out.

The National Bank cited the trade war with the US as a key factor. In 2025, several major companies announced plans to expand their production and R&D activities in the US to secure exemptions from American tariffs.

Belgium’s imports totalled €34.7 billion, while exports amounted to €31.9 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of €2.8 billion last year.

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