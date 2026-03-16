Belgian Grand Prix racecourse reopens amid ongoing renovation works

Illustration picture shows the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium auto race, in Spa-Francorchamps, Sunday 30 July 2023. Credit: Belga

Belgium's racecourse and scene of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps reopened on Monday morning with the start of its first private testing session of the year.

Work on several major upgrades has been underway for months, including the construction of the new Uhoda Tower, which replaces the Uniroyal Tower demolished in October 2025.

The main structure of the Uhoda Tower is nearly complete, with finishing touches and interior development set to continue in the coming weeks.

The tower is expected to be ready in June, ahead of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. A footbridge connecting the Fan Zone, the tower, and the paddocks is also nearing completion.

A new access road has been built at La Source to facilitate truck entry, with this project now fully finished.

Additionally, a new campsite dedicated to track marshals has been created in the Blanchimont business park. The site features 266 pitches on two levels and will be operational for the next 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

On the track itself, several improvements have been made, including the complete grooving of the Kemmel Straight. This upgrade is designed to improve water drainage and reduce spray, enhancing visibility for drivers during wet conditions.

Renovation of the Ferme Foguenne, the main entrance to the circuit, is also progressing. While the project is not expected to be completed until October 2026, the building’s structure is already visible.

Roads around the circuit have been widened, with new traffic flow systems introduced to ease movement. These upgrades will improve access for trucks, visitors, and emergency services.

"The launch of a new on-track season is always a special moment at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps," said Amaury Bertholomé, General Manager of the circuit. "Seeing the first cars return to the track signals the revival of activities and passion that define this unique venue."

"This season begins amid significant ongoing projects, all carefully planned to run alongside sporting activities,” he added. "Our goal remains clear: to continue improving infrastructure and the visitor experience while preserving the essence of Spa-Francorchamps. The circuit evolves, but its DNA remains untouched."

On-track activities at Spa-Francorchamps are scheduled to run until 14 November 2026. The first major international event of the season will be the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, a round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), taking place from 7–9 May.

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