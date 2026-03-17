Flanders looking for four sites to install four nuclear reactors

Doel nuclear reactor. Credit: Belga

The Flemish government is embarking on a plan to identify four sites for the future installation of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), a long-term project aimed at positioning Flanders as a leader in nuclear innovation.

Although these reactors are not yet available, Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele is pushing to accelerate preparations.

On Tuesday, a second meeting of the SMR coalition, which includes industry leaders, investors, and public officials, will take place at the minister’s office. This coalition seeks to establish Flanders as a hub of innovation in SMR technology.

During the initial meeting, participants identified opportunities and challenges for the project. The next step involves pinpointing four potential locations for SMRs in Flanders.

Suitable sites must have sufficient space and be close to large industrial consumers, sources of cooling water, and high-voltage infrastructure. Coordinating with existing port and industrial zones will also be a critical factor.

The goal is to create a shortlist of at least four realistic sites for further evaluation. A financial study will run parallel to assess costs, profitability, and potential co-investors for the project.

Diependaele emphasised that building more SMRs could drive down costs, encouraging partnerships and investment.

He noted that progress has already been made, with expertise gathered and initial plans drafted. The minister aims to maintain and strengthen this momentum.

The European Commission recently declared its intention to have operational SMRs in Europe by 2030. Diependaele highlighted this ambition, stating that SMRs are no longer a distant dream but a strategic pillar of Europe’s energy transition.

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