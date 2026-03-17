Belgium in Brief: A very normal chat with Putin?

Credit: Belga/The Brussels Times

Bonjour, goeiemiddag and hello!

I hope you're having a good Tuesday! Today it's me, Maïthé Chini, at the keyboard to deliver the latest news on our front page straight to your inbox again.

For those who missed last weekend's disagreement between Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) about how the country should deal with Russia, we have just the piece for you.

De Wever made international headlines this weekend when he called for the "normalisation" of relations with the Kremlin. His reasoning for this, he said, is that the European Union is currently at a significant economic disadvantage.

Prévot, however, was quick to rebuke his prime minister, stating that the comments went "too far" and were damaging to Europe's position vis-à-vis Russia.

While the Foreign Minister's response was supposedly coordinated with De Wever's office, he uses some fighting words, if you ask me. Find out what all the fuss is about here.

Also on our website today is a tribute to Carmel Delaney, who was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre in March 2025. Carmel's senseless killing sent shockwaves through the international community in Brussels.

On a much brighter note, today is also Saint Patrick's Day. Our reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin went to find out why Irish pubs are the staple of the community in Brussels. Find out what he discovered here.

And with that, I'll leave you to it for the rest of this sunny Tuesday. If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to email me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Sláinte!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgian PM Bart De Wever called for a "normalisation" of relations with Russia, but Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot quickly said that went "too far". Read more.

The moves comes in the wake of growing safety concerns in the area around Brussels-North station. Read more.

Carmel Delaney, wife of Goodyear executive Chris Delaney, was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre in March 2025. Read more.

“Outside of Ireland, there is more to it than Irishness: it’s more about accepting anyone from anywhere." Read more.

The Brussels waste management agency is urging Brussels residents to join forces to make the capital a cleaner city. Read more.

An investigation has been launched to establish the precise circumstances of the incident. Read more.

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