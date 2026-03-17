SAS cancels about 100 flights, invoking rising fuel prices

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Scandinavian airline SAS has announced the cancellation of around 100 flights this week due to surging oil prices triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

Most of the cancelled flights are domestic routes within Norway, with only a few having an impact on Sweden and Denmark, the airline revealed.

In a statement to French news agency AFP, SAS highlighted the global fuel-price hike caused by the ongoing situation in the Middle East, explaining that it is taking measures to mitigate its impact.

A spokesperson added that these measures include a limited number of short-term flight cancellations.

The global benchmark for oil, the Brent crude, has exceeded $100 per barrel multiple times in recent days, driven by the instability in the Middle East region.

Iranian retaliatory strikes and Israeli-American attacks have targeted several oil facilities, while the Strait of Hormuz — through which about 20% of global hydrocarbon shipments pass —remains effectively closed.

Airlines such as Air France-KLM, Cathay Pacific, Air India, Qantas, and SAS have raised ticket prices to offset the spike in jet fuel costs.