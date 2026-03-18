Riga’s street reforms win EU mobility prize, Bolzano rewarded for tourism shift

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Latvia's capital Riga has won the European Mobility Week Award for 2025, while Italy’s autonomous province of Bolzano/Bozen has received the Mobility Action Award.

The awards were presented on Monday night by the Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

Riga was recognised for initiatives including the “Tweed Ride” and “Riga Rolls”, which involved schools, families and residents in walking, cycling and rollerblading challenges.

The city has also expanded its cycling infrastructure and extended 30 km/h zones, measures the Commission said were intended to support safer streets.

Bolzano/Bozen was honoured for work linked to sustainable tourism, including the Südtirol/Alto Adige guest pass, which provides unlimited access to public transport and certain cable cars.

The Commission said the pass encourages visitors to leave their cars behind.

Campaign drew thousands of participating towns and cities

Braga in Portugal received a special mention for walking, cycling and shared transport initiatives, according to the statement.

“The winners show that mobility can be fair, inclusive and truly people-centered,” Tzitzikostas said.

European Mobility Week is the European Commission’s annual campaign on sustainable urban mobility, running from 16–22 September.

More than 2,700 towns and cities across 46 countries took part in 2025, with more than 900 organisations registering mobility actions.