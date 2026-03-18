Flanders installs 12,000 EV charging stations in one year

Vooruit legislator Els Robeyns, pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

By the end of 2025, Flanders had 72,646 public and semi-public charging stations for electric vehicles, marking an increase of 12,000 stations within a year, according to data requested by Flemish MP Els Robeyns (Vooruit).

Robeyns emphasised that while this was positive news, it was also urgently necessary. She noted that the war in Iran and sudden spikes in fuel prices had underscored the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The total installed capacity of these charging stations now stands at 1,026,906 kW, roughly equivalent to the output of a large nuclear power plant.

This expansion comes as Flanders recorded 337,127 registered electric vehicles.

In 2024, over one-third of newly registered cars were electric, and the trend appears to have continued in 2025. According to Robeyns, the rise in electric vehicles makes increased charging infrastructure essential.

However, significant regional disparities exist in charging capacity. Antwerp and East Flanders lead with 25% of the stations each, followed by West Flanders (21%), Flemish Brabant (17%), and Limburg (12%).