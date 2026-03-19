Nearly half of Belgian workers are not motivated to do workplace training

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Four in ten Belgian workers are not motivated to undergo training at work, according to a European-wide study by HR provider SD Worx involving 1,000 workers and 335 employers in Belgium.

On the flip side, six in ten Belgian workers are motivated to learn and grow in their roles. Almost half (47%) feel encouraged and supported in this process. However, one in five workers does not share this sense of support.

SD Worx notes that 11% of Belgian workers simply have no desire to learn or develop new skills. Additionally, about a third remain undecided, which poses a significant risk for organisations.

According to Valérie t’Serstevens, legal advisor at SD Worx, “A major risk for organisations is the loss of human potential if part of the workforce is not motivated to acquire new skills. In Belgium, 29% are still unconvinced of the importance of training, and 11% are outright uninterested.”

Meanwhile, 56% of HR professionals already have a clear view of the skills their organisations will need in the future. Yet, one in seven Belgian employers (14%) does not have a concrete idea, while 30% remain uncertain.

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