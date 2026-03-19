US reportedly weighing up major deployment to the Middle East

US President Donald Trump speaks from the White House following US strikes on Iran. Credit: AFP via Belga

The United States government is reportedly considering deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, according to anonymous sources cited by Reuters on Thursday.

The deployment would aim to secure oil tanker navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage. The operation would primarily involve the Air Force and Navy.

Discussions have also touched on a potential operation targeting Iran’s Kharg Island, home to the nation’s largest crude oil export terminal.

No ground troop deployment is planned at this time, though securing Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium has been discussed. Sources, however, describe such an operation as highly complex and risky.

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