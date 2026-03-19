Thursday 19 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgium's 2026 tax return will have fewer codes as part of 'simplification' drive

Thursday 19 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgium's 2026 tax return will have fewer codes as part of 'simplification' drive
Credit: Belga

The 2026 tax return in Belgium will include 699 codes – several dozen fewer than last year, according to Finance Minister Jan Jambon’s office.

The reduction is part of a simplification exercise that the government aims to continue in the coming years.

Some rarely-used tax deductions, such as those for “domestic workers” or “electric quadricycles” have been removed, reducing the number of required codes.

This marks the beginning of a broader initiative. The federal government plans to implement a tax reform to gradually eliminate the complex web of exemptions, deductions, and exceptions.

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