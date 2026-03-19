Belgium's 2026 tax return will have fewer codes as part of 'simplification' drive

Credit: Belga

The 2026 tax return in Belgium will include 699 codes – several dozen fewer than last year, according to Finance Minister Jan Jambon’s office.

The reduction is part of a simplification exercise that the government aims to continue in the coming years.

Some rarely-used tax deductions, such as those for “domestic workers” or “electric quadricycles” have been removed, reducing the number of required codes.

This marks the beginning of a broader initiative. The federal government plans to implement a tax reform to gradually eliminate the complex web of exemptions, deductions, and exceptions.

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