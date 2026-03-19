Hans Bonte declines to set timeline for cutting solar-park subsidies

Flemish Energy Minister Hans Bonte. © Belga

Flemish Energy Minister Hans Bonte (Vooruit) has declined to set a timeline for the reduction of subsidies for companies operating large solar parks.

Flanders plans to stop subsidies more quickly when the electricity grid is oversupplied and prices turn negative. Currently, subsidies are suspended only if prices remain negative for six consecutive hours, but the government aims to reduce this threshold to one hour.

This reform is expected to save €290 million from electricity bills during this legislative term. That is equivalent to about €10 per household. However, earlier this month, it became clear that the reform was being delayed.

In parliament, Bonte confirmed the delay, announced after a recommendation from the Council of State calling for European consultation prior to implementation. The Council also requested an updated study on the extent to which solar parks rely on public funding.

“This is precisely what is happening and will continue to happen to ensure a legally robust framework,” Bonte said, adding, “I cannot attach a timeline to this. I know they are working feverishly on it.”

Tom Ongena of Anders argued for keeping the current system in place.

“I don’t want to diminish the issue, but we’re talking about 83 cents a month per household, and they are considering taking these risks? I don’t understand it,” he said. “It feels like stubbornly sticking to an idea that is evidently difficult to execute and risks significant damage claims.”

Vlaams Belang criticised Bonte for refusing to release the advice received from the Council of State. “If the minister doesn’t release the advice, it only proves he has something to hide,” said Dries Devillé.