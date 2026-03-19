Parliament passes measure against fraudulent websites

Minister for Consumer Protection, Social Fraud and Equal Opportunities Rob Beenders. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The Belgian Economic Inspectorate will soon have the authority to take down fraudulent websites and misleading advertisements within 24 to 48 hours.

The measure was officially approved on Thursday during a plenary session of Parliament.

It falls under the remit of Economic Affairs Minister David Clarinval and Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders.

This initiative is part of a broader law aimed at tackling online fraud and will come into effect on 1 May 2027. From that date, platforms such as search engines and comparison websites will be required to cooperate actively in removing misleading content.

The Government of Belgium aims to curb fraudulent practices more effectively, ensuring they are addressed quickly and preventing them from resurfacing.

Additionally, a new consumer protection measure will allow authorities to publicly name companies violating the law without waiting for appeal periods to run their course.

This change is intended to warn consumers and stakeholders sooner, and thus help them make better-informed decisions, said Beenders’ office.