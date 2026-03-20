Council of Ministers approves Defence Quarter Plan

Minister of Defence Theo Francken pictured in October 2025. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

Belgium's Council of Ministers on Friday approved a plan that aims to prepare the Department of Defence for significant growth by 2040.

The the Defence Quarter Plan involves renovating all existing military quarters in the country and establishing new ones, focusing on Flanders and Hainaut. Studies are already underway to identify potential new locations.

Defence Minister Theo Francken said the plan was essential to safeguard freedom, prosperity, well-being, and way of life in Belgium.

Defence aims to expand the military to 40,000 active personnel and 12,500 reservists by 2040, he said, explaining that the plan will make sure infrastructure meets these demands.

Certain sites will also be designated as strategic reserves or made available for defence industry purposes and shared use with other authorities.

The plan is to be implemented step by step, based on the budgetary resources available.