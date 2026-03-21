Tragedy in Switzerland as elderly driver hits schoolchildren by accident

A driver struck a group of schoolchildren on a field trip in Sedrun, central Switzerland, on Friday, killing a 47-year-old chaperone and seriously injuring two teenagers.
The 87-year-old driver reportedly mistook the accelerator for the brake while driving on a residential street. His car sped forward and collided with the group of students.
The deceased victim was a chaperone accompanying the school trip.
Two 13-year-old girls sustained severe injuries and were airlifted by the Swiss Air Rescue service (Rega) to hospitals in Chur and Lucerne.
A boy also suffered minor injuries and received outpatient treatment.
Police confirmed on Saturday that the driver was unharmed in the incident.