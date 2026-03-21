Saturday 21 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Tragedy in Switzerland as elderly driver hits schoolchildren by accident

Saturday 21 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Tragedy in Switzerland as elderly driver hits schoolchildren by accident
Credit: Needpix

A driver struck a group of schoolchildren on a field trip in Sedrun, central Switzerland, on Friday, killing a 47-year-old chaperone and seriously injuring two teenagers.

The 87-year-old driver reportedly mistook the accelerator for the brake while driving on a residential street. His car sped forward and collided with the group of students.

The deceased victim was a chaperone accompanying the school trip.

Two 13-year-old girls sustained severe injuries and were airlifted by the Swiss Air Rescue service (Rega) to hospitals in Chur and Lucerne.

A boy also suffered minor injuries and received outpatient treatment.

Police confirmed on Saturday that the driver was unharmed in the incident.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.