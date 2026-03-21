US tyre giant with HQ in Brussels to cut 400 jobs amid restructuring

Credit: Belga / AFP

The US tyre giant Goodyear has announced plans to restructure its operations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, which will result in a net reduction of approximately 400 jobs across several countries.

The company revealed it has implemented a “streamlining plan” aimed at lowering costs, improving sales flow, optimising its distribution model, and simplifying processes. This restructuring includes the elimination of around 600 positions in unspecified locations but also the creation of approximately 200 new roles to support organisational changes.

Goodyear has indicated that these changes are expected to be fully implemented by 2028.

Details regarding the specific locations of the job cuts and new roles have not been disclosed. The EMEA headquarters of Goodyear is located in Brussels. The company also operates facilities in Finland (testing centre), France (four sites), Germany (four sites), Luxembourg (two sites), Turkey (two sites), and has a single site each in the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, and other countries in the region.

In 2025, Goodyear reported revenue of $18.28 billion, down slightly from $18.88 billion in 2024, while posting a net loss of $1.71 billion compared to a net profit of $46 million the previous year. The EMEA region contributed $5.55 billion in revenue in 2025, up from $5.42 billion in 2024.

As of the end of 2025, the company employed 63,000 people globally and operated 49 manufacturing sites across 19 countries.

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