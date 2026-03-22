Ghent police shut down illegal rave

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Police in Ghent shut down an illegal rave in sub-municipality of Zwijnaarde during the night from Saturday to Sunday, detaining one person.

The rave took place at the Eiland industrial estate in Zwijnaarde, where around 100 people had gathered.

Local residents reported loud music that was keeping them awake, prompting police to respond to a noise complaint at 01:15.

Officers arrived at the scene and cleared the event by 02:40.

One individual was administratively detained for disturbing public order, while the rave otherwise proceeded without further incidents.

Organisers cooperated well with police, authorities reported.

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