Saturday, January 29, 2022

‘Media presented varied picture of social reality during the pandemic,’ says journalists association

Friday, January 28, 2022
&#8216;Media presented varied picture of social reality during the pandemic,&#8217; says journalists association
Credit: Belga/Ophelie Delarouzee

The news media in Flanders presented a varied and multidisciplinary picture of social reality during the pandemic, and generally did a “good” to “very good” job, the Flemish Journalists Association (VVJ) said on Friday.

In recent months, the Flemish media have been criticised for their reporting on the health crisis, to which they decided to respond in a five-page memo on Friday, via the association.

Recently, a collective of more than a hundred people denounced the “allegedly poor quality of reporting on the coronavirus, which is too focused on medical virology and too favourable to the government,” in its “Winter Manifesto.

The “Winter Manifesto” of 30 December 2021 seems to avoid the trap of generalisation, as it states that “some journalists and media” deserve praise for their approach to the pandemic.

“Nevertheless, the signatories fall into a blind generalisation when they say that the media ‘in general’ did not do their job enough,” said Pol Deltour, national secretary of the VVJ, who regrets this “gratuitous and unsubstantiated” statement.

It is also particularly worrying that some criticism of the media has already turned into direct verbal and physical attacks on journalists.

“Increasingly, journalists covering protests against the coronavirus policy are an explicit target of perpetrators of violence, leading to physical injuries, “Deltour said. “Insults and intimidation of journalists – on the street and online – are commonplace, with the result that journalists no longer want to cover coronavirus protests.”

Latest News

‘Media presented varied picture of social reality during the pandemic,’ says journalists association
Brussels metro stations will only play Belgian music on Monday
€400 million in Covid bonuses for private-sector employees this year
Refusing protests will not prevent riots, Etterbeek mayor says
Antwerp to get bigger by adding 10th district by 2025
First-buyers should get priority on housing market, socialist party says
Thousands of positive Covid cases go undetected in Brussels every day
Belgian inflation rate soars to highest level in a generation
Naked cyclops on Belgian E17 motorway sold for nearly €30,000
Employees who do not telework currently at highest risk of Covid infection
Young boy who stabbed police officer charged with attempted homicide
Belgium in Brief: Raise your glass to an extra hour
Morocco reopens airspace after more than two months
Diesel fuel prices climb to record highs

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.