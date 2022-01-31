Monday, January 31, 2022

Covid Safe Ticket scam: Officials warn of phishing email

Monday, January 31, 2022
Covid Safe Ticket scam: Officials warn of phishing email
Credit: Belga

Belgian officials have alerted the public to a new phishing scam that offers to provide Covid Safe-Ticket (CST) for a fee.

However, nobody should pay for the CST, which functions via an app that can be downloaded for free. In the autumn when the CST launched, scammers tried to cash in on the requirement by offering fake versions for a fee, The Brussels Times previously reported.

Translation: Paying for a covid certificate? Nonsense! Beware of phishing emails that seem to be sent from the eBox. Thinking carefully about the message is and remains a good tip for recognising phishing!

The scam email appears legitimate because it purports to be sent from the platform used by government agencies such as the Tax Office.

Related Posts

Official government emails always are addressed to recipients with their name (“Dear Sir/Madam” followed by your first name and surname. However, phishing emails often address the recipient as “Dear Sir/Madam” without a name or “Dear citizen.”

Also, official government emails never ask the recipient to share bank account data or other personal information. Anyone who receives a suspicious email is asked to report it on the safeoneweb platform.

Latest News

Two-star Michelin restaurant Bon Bon in Brussels set to close its doors
Belgians set new records for internet activity
Belgium in Brief: Teenage booster indecision threatens February skiing
Storm Corrie approaches: wind gusts up to 90 km/h, Brussels closes parks
‘Advice expected today’: still no decision on booster doses for teenagers
Belgium and Congo come to agreement to return looted art
Confronting Leopold’s Ghost
Belgian hospital became first to use sperm injection treatment 30 years ago
Covid Safe Ticket scam: Officials warn of phishing email
Cat appears from under rubble one month after gas explosion
Rise in new Covid-19 infections slowing down
Flanders to give landowners up to €25,000 to create more woods
Anderlecht pays €21,000 for 11 fake cameras
Saint-Gilles prison: Faster and community-based decision called for

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.