Credit: Belga

Happy Monday!

I hope you enjoyed the nice and sunny weekend, because it seems like the weather will be turning this week. But fret not, because today you have me, Maïthé Chini, to guide you through the country's English language news.

The main story on our homepage takes a look at where Belgium sources its military capabilities. Reporter Eva Hilinski digs deeper into the Federal Government’s race to bolster its armed forces and questions whether Belgium is as reliant on US military capabilities as it might appear.

Also on our website is a story about Belgian unity, and why it still matters in the golden age of Flemish nationalism. Our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo spoke to Charles De Groot, who stands out in the country's current political scene as someone who advocates for greater Belgian unity.

"We often forget that Belgium is in fact an economic laboratory superpower, not despite but because of our distinct culture," he told Ugo.

As a Flemish person myself, who witnessed a Flemish nationalist taking up the leadership of the country he wants to break up, De Groot's words about unity seem extra important in the current political climate – not just in Belgium, but in the rest of the world as well.

Over the weekend, we published an interesting piece written for our magazine by Frédéric Moureau, about the secret life of Brussels' Résidence Palace, which is turning 100 years old this year.

Sitting 200 metres down from the Schuman roundabout in Brussels' EU Quarter, the former luxury-apartment complex is the oldest surviving building in this stretch of the street. Find out all about the city within the city here.

I'll conclude with a public service announcement: Brussels has announced a new proposal to reform waste collection, which would result in several changes for residents. Isabella Vivian tells you all about it.

And just one last thing: if you like trivia, drinks and good company, The Brussels Times is hosting a quiz night at Full Circle tomorrow evening. Come with a team or join one when you arrive. You can register here. See you there!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Amid recent tensions between the US and Europe, Belgium has been criticised for its decision to spend billions of euros on US fighter jets. But is it really as reliant on the US as it appears to be? Read more.

"If these parties had a backbone, they would fight to get rid of the regional governments and give that money to schools and hospitals." Read more.

A maximum of 200 soldiers will be deployed for a limited period of three months. Read more.

The condition of the regional road network was mapped using a comprehensive AI scan – a first for Belgium. Read more.

The reform would result in three major changes for Brussels residents. Read more.

The announcement was made during a memorial ceremony on Sunday. Read more.

"These are not minor details. These are basic rules ensuring that people can use a product safely." Read more.