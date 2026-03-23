Body of a man found in the river Meuse

Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

The body of a man was recovered from the Meuse by divers from the Dinaphi emergency zone, according to spokesperson Patrice Liétart on Monday.

The body was found near the Dinant lock and dam in Wallonia. It is believed to be the body of a young man born in 2008, according to the Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office.

An ambulance, a mobile emergency and resuscitation service vehicle, and two multifunctional pumps were dispatched to the scene.

"Investigations, including forensic examinations, are currently underway to formally identify the body found, determine the exact circumstances of the incident and rule out any third-party involvement," the Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office added.

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