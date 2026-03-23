Monday 23 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Body of a man found in the river Meuse

Monday 23 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Body of a man found in the river Meuse
Illustrative image of an ambulance. Credit: Belga

The body of a man was recovered from the Meuse by divers from the Dinaphi emergency zone, according to spokesperson Patrice Liétart on Monday.

The body was found near the Dinant lock and dam in Wallonia. It is believed to be the body of a young man born in 2008, according to the Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office.

An ambulance, a mobile emergency and resuscitation service vehicle, and two multifunctional pumps were dispatched to the scene.

"Investigations, including forensic examinations, are currently underway to formally identify the body found, determine the exact circumstances of the incident and rule out any third-party involvement," the Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office added.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.