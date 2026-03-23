Comic artist Hermann Huppen dies in Brussels at 87

Belgian graphic novel artist Huppen Hermann poses during a photoshoot in 2018. Credit: Belga/Joel Saget/AFP

The Belgian comic artist Hermann, born Hermann Huppen in Bévercé (Wallonia), passed away on Sunday at the age of 87 in Brussels, the publishing house Le Lombard confirmed on Monday.

Hermann was a cherished cartoonist, known for series such as Bernard Prince, Comanche, Jeremiah, The Towers of Bois-Maury, Duke, and several standalone works including Cartagena, which will be released on 30 April by Le Lombard.

He had been battling cancer for two years but continued working, completing his final comic, Cartagena, shortly before his death.

Active since the 1960s, Hermann created more than 120 albums spanning genres from westerns and science fiction to medieval sagas and fantasy. His realistic drawing style was often described as cinematic.

The American television series Jeremiah was loosely based on his comic of the same name.

He collaborated on multiple albums with his son, writer Yves H.

In 2016, Hermann received the Grand Prix de la Ville d’Angoulême, the highest honour in the comic world.

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