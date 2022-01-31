© PxHere

With the world becoming ever more dependent on good internet connection, Belgians set records for surfing and streaming online in 2021. This was in spite of Covid-related restrictions easing, allowing schools and offices to open for much of the year.

The average internet traffic in 2021 was 224 gigabits per second, according to Belnet which manages the BNIX platform – the national internet node through which most of Belgium’s internet traffic passes.

The 2021 totals represented a 3% increase on 2020, a year that saw record online traffic when much of society huddled around screens at home instead of at school or the office.

Related Posts

“This clearly shows that our information society is raising the lower limit of our data consumption every year,” said Stefan Gulinck, Network Architect at Belnet and head of BNIX, reports Belga News Agency.

Interestingly, Belgium’s highest internet spike ever – 638 gigabits per second – occurred at about noon on Monday, 15 February 2021. Exactly why this was the peak is unclear.

According to FlixPatrol, the top ten shows or movies streaming on Netflix on this date were: