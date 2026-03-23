Traffic resumes at Brussels-Midi after bomb alert causes rush hour travel chaos

Illustrative photograph of police officers at Brussels-Midi. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

Train traffic at Brussels-Midi is gradually resuming after the station was evacuated on Monday evening following the discovery of three suspect packages.

The Army's bomb disposal unit, DOVO, was called in to examine the packages, which were discovered at around 17:20. One of the packages was found on a train bound for Antwerp on platform 20.

Federal Police have confirmed that after inspection, all three packages were found to be harmless.

"Train traffic was able to resume at 20:02," Infrabel stated. Only platforms 19 and 20 at Brussels-Midi station remain inaccessible at this time.

However, Belgian rail operator SNCB warned that significant delays are expected to continue, and advised passengers to consult its journey planner.

Full evacuation ordered

Rail traffic to and from the station was suspended on police orders earlier in the evening. Both the railway station and the metro station were evacuated.

Brussels public transport company STIB also reported disruptions and diversions on several metro, tram, and bus lines in the area.