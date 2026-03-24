Tuesday 24 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Almost one in five Belgians do not have smoke detector in their home

Tuesday 24 March 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Almost one in five Belgians do not have smoke detector in their home
Smoke detector in a house. Credit: Canva

Although Belgium has made it mandatory to have a smoke detector in the home, 17% of households do not comply with this requirement, according to an iVOX study of 1,000 Belgians commissioned by security and alarm company Verisure.

Installing a smoke detector has been mandatory in Brussels since 1 January 2025. In Flanders and Wallonia, this has been the case for some time. Yet 17% of Belgians do not have a smoke detector. In Brussels, that figure rises to 30%.

Additionally, 11% of respondents do not have any safety equipment, such as a smoke detector, fire extinguisher or fire blanket. The large majority (86%) of Belgians do not have a clear evacuation plan for their home, and 22% do not know which number to call to reach the emergency services.

Among 18- to 35-year-olds, this lack of awareness is even greater: 27.5% do not know the number 112.

Across Belgium, 11% of respondents say they have already experienced a fire. In Brussels, that figure rises to 20%, compared to 12% in Wallonia and 8% in Flanders.

A cooking appliance is most frequently cited as the cause (31%), followed by household appliances such as a tumble dryer, washing machine or dishwasher (14%). Cigarettes, candles or other open flames (13%) are frequently cited as well.

Additionally, respondents often do not have the correct reflexes when leaving their homes. For instance, 72% admit to engaging in risky behaviour while away, such as leaving power strips or chargers plugged in (45%) or leaving an electrical appliance switched on (42%).

Finally, respondents appear to misjudge the reaction time. You have a maximum of three minutes to leave a standard room before the situation becomes critical due to deadly smoke or a sudden, rapidly spreading fire.

According to the survey, 28% think they have three to seven minutes to leave a burning room, 6.5% assume seven to ten minutes, and 2% even think they have more than ten minutes. More than 13% say they do not know the answer.

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