Almost one in five Belgians do not have smoke detector in their home

Smoke detector in a house. Credit: Canva

Although Belgium has made it mandatory to have a smoke detector in the home, 17% of households do not comply with this requirement, according to an iVOX study of 1,000 Belgians commissioned by security and alarm company Verisure.

Installing a smoke detector has been mandatory in Brussels since 1 January 2025. In Flanders and Wallonia, this has been the case for some time. Yet 17% of Belgians do not have a smoke detector. In Brussels, that figure rises to 30%.

Additionally, 11% of respondents do not have any safety equipment, such as a smoke detector, fire extinguisher or fire blanket. The large majority (86%) of Belgians do not have a clear evacuation plan for their home, and 22% do not know which number to call to reach the emergency services.

Among 18- to 35-year-olds, this lack of awareness is even greater: 27.5% do not know the number 112.

Across Belgium, 11% of respondents say they have already experienced a fire. In Brussels, that figure rises to 20%, compared to 12% in Wallonia and 8% in Flanders.

A cooking appliance is most frequently cited as the cause (31%), followed by household appliances such as a tumble dryer, washing machine or dishwasher (14%). Cigarettes, candles or other open flames (13%) are frequently cited as well.

Additionally, respondents often do not have the correct reflexes when leaving their homes. For instance, 72% admit to engaging in risky behaviour while away, such as leaving power strips or chargers plugged in (45%) or leaving an electrical appliance switched on (42%).

Finally, respondents appear to misjudge the reaction time. You have a maximum of three minutes to leave a standard room before the situation becomes critical due to deadly smoke or a sudden, rapidly spreading fire.

According to the survey, 28% think they have three to seven minutes to leave a burning room, 6.5% assume seven to ten minutes, and 2% even think they have more than ten minutes. More than 13% say they do not know the answer.