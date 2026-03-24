Belgium records decline in video game sales

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Sales of video games, services and hardware in Belgium reached just €646 million last year, around €50 million less than the €698 million recorded a year earlier, the Video Games Federation Belgium (VGFB) announced on Tuesday.

This relative underperformance is largely due to a decline in physical sales of full-price video games and peripherals (or accessories).

These physical sales, which continue the decline that began previously, account for a quarter of the market, with digital downloads making up the remaining 75%.

"We also believe that the closure of all Game Mania specialist stores at the end of 2024 has impacted physical sales of full-price video games and accessories, specifically in Flanders," said David Verbruggen, the managing director of the Belgian industry federation.

Looking specifically at digital game sales, those for consoles and PCs rose by 1% compared to 2024 and now account for 38% of total revenue.

This category includes digital downloads of full video games, in-game microtransactions, downloadable content (DLC), single-game subscriptions, multi-game subscriptions and streaming subscriptions.

The mobile games segment, meanwhile, recorded 148 million downloads and saw its share of total revenue reach 26% (+3%). “Roblox” stood out in particular, as this mobile game is the second most downloaded and the second most profitable, whilst also being popular on consoles and PCs, where it was the third most played last year.

It is surpassed by “Block Blast!” and ranks ahead of “World Search Explorer”.

The VGFB also mentions the “meteoric rise” of ‘Kingshot’, the fifth most downloaded mobile game, which saw steady monthly growth throughout 2025.

Combined sales of video game peripherals and consoles, meanwhile, account for 25% of total revenue – a figure that remains stable compared to 2024.

In total, 675,891 peripherals for consoles and PCs, such as controllers, and 253,466 consoles were sold. Available for just seven months in 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 managed to climb to second place among the best-selling consoles, just ahead of the original Switch.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 continues to occupy the top spot, as it did in 2024.

“The Hyper Mega Tech! Evercade” ranks fifth, just ahead of the Xbox Series, the video games federation notes. It is an ultra-compact retro handheld console offering retro video games.

The top three most-played video games for consoles and PCs were “Fortnite”, ahead of “Call of Duty HQ” and “Roblox”.

On the list of best-selling console games, “EA SPORTS FC 26”, “EA SPORTS FC 25” and “Battlefield 6”, three games developed by Electronic Arts, occupy the top three spots, in that order. The latter is also the best-selling PC game this time, ahead of “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Grand Theft Auto V”.

League of Legends and Grand Theft Auto V were the two most-streamed video games internationally.

Importantly, VGFB report does not include sales figures from the Belgian studio Larian Studios, which developed “Baldur's Gate 3”, the Belgian game most frequently streamed live on the internet.

Nor does it include in-game advertising, sales of merchandise, PC hardware, or the global turnover of Belgian video game companies.

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