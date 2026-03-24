Liège Airport to start operating passenger flights again from next winter

Liège Airport. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

The small regional Liège Airport will start operating passenger flights again from the 2026/2027 winter season.

The Baltic airline AirBaltic will fly twice a week from Liège to Gran Canaria and Tenerife from the end of October, according to the airport operator.

Liège Airport is said to offer significant advantages for passengers, such as easy access and a human-scale airport.

The regional airport in Liège had not hosted any passenger flights since the start of this year following the departure of Tui Fly.

Liège Airport is a major cargo hub, but in the coming months the operator intends to further develop its passenger services, "with the aim of offering a coherent range of destinations that is accessible and tailored to the expectations of travellers in the region."