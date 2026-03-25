Carrefour Belgium could be saved by German investment fund

Illustration picture shows a branch of the Carrefour Hypermarkt supermarket in Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Gent on Wednesday 18 February 2026. Credit: Belga

The German investment fund Aurelius is reportedly interested in taking over Carrefour’s Belgian branch, according to Belgian newspapers L’Echo and De Tijd.

Carrefour, the French retail giant, previously announced its focus on key markets such as France, Spain, and Brazil, raising questions about its future in Belgium.

The company is also evaluating the viability of its operations in Belgium, Poland, and Argentina, which are under pressure from intense competition.

Aurelius has emerged as a potential buyer for Carrefour Belgium, seemingly one of the few showing interest.

Reports suggest Aurelius would partner with the local management team to take over the third-largest supermarket chain in Belgium, after Colruyt and Delhaize.

This potential deal could alleviate fears of a possible dismantling of Carrefour’s operations in Belgium.

Aurelius is not new to Belgium, having purchased the processed meats division of the Ghent-based food company What’s Cooking in late 2024.

Carrefour currently operates 40 hypermarkets and 43 Carrefour Market supermarkets in Belgium under direct management, along with 600 independently owned smaller stores and neighbourhood supermarkets.

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