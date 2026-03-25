Moldova declares state of emergency in energy sector

Moldova president Maia Sandu pictured during a meeting with the Moldovan president, in Chisinau, Moldova, on Wednesday 13 April 2022. The Prime Minister is visiting Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova to discuss the political, military and humanitarian consequences of the invasion. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Moldova has declared a 60-day state of emergency in its energy sector starting Wednesday due to the disruption of a key electricity supply route following Russian strikes in Ukraine.

The Parliament announced the decision in a statement after a government urgent meeting held on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu urged citizens to minimise energy consumption, particularly during peak hours, and called for national unity.

Moldova, a former Soviet republic, relies heavily on electricity imported from Romania via a transmission line that runs through southern Ukraine.

Authorities in Moldova reported drones crashing near this transmission line in Ukraine, necessitating demining operations before repairs can proceed. No timeline for the repairs has been provided.

President Maia Sandu blamed Russia for severing the key supply line, stating on social media: "Night strikes disconnected a crucial energy supply line from Europe. While alternative lines are operational, the situation remains fragile."

The government clarified that these alternative routes involve interconnections between Romania and Moldova.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as actions undermining regional energy security and endangering critical civilian infrastructure.

The Issacea-Vulcanesti transmission line had previously sustained damage in late January, causing electricity outages in both Moldova and Ukraine due to disruptions in the Ukrainian power grid.

During those outages, Moldova’s capital Chisinau and other cities endured hours without power, while border crossings and transport systems operated manually for safety reasons.

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