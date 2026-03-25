Belgium in top 5 European countries most supportive of remote working

Credit: Vitaly Gariev

Belgium ranks among the top five European countries offering hybrid or remote working opportunities, according to human resources specialist SD Worx.

A recent SD Worx study surveyed close to 6,000 HR decision-makers and 16,500 employees across 16 European countries.

It found that 40% of Belgian workers benefit from hybrid or remote working arrangements, placing Belgium behind the UK (47%), the Netherlands (45%), Ireland (44%), and Finland (41%).

Despite this, demand remains high, with 31% of Belgian workers expressing a desire to work from home more often, while only 8% wish to be in the workplace more frequently.

Women in Belgium are more likely than men to work two days a week from home, with 14% of women doing so compared to just 7% of men.

Additionally, 53% of men still go to the office five days a week, compared to 40% of women. SD Worx attributes this difference partly to a higher proportion of part-time jobs among women.

Belgian employers stand out for having more structured agreements about the number of days workers need to be in the office.

Elsewhere in Europe, these policies are often more flexible or left to the discretion of individual teams and employees.

Over half of Belgian employers (52%) are encouraging staff to return to the office more frequently, up from 32% last year.

"The ideal formula varies from person to person," explains Katleen Jacobs of SD Worx, adding, "We recommend evaluating these arrangements regularly, as needs and circumstances are constantly changing."

Related News