Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Decision on booster shot for teenagers in Belgium delayed again

Wednesday, February 2, 2022
By  Maïthé Chini
Decision on booster shot for teenagers in Belgium delayed again
A booster dose will be needed in Austria and Italy to go skiing. Credit: Belga

The decision on whether teenagers aged 12 to 17 will be offered a booster vaccination dose in Belgium has again been postponed, as the country’s health ministers requested additional legal advice on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the Interministerial Conference (IMC) on Health met digitally for over two hours but did not come to a decision.

“An opinion has been requested from the Patients’ Rights Committee by Friday on the ‘informed consent’ procedure,” Bart Croes, spokesperson for Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke, told The Brussels Times.

The procedure of informed consent was already used to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to under-41s on a voluntary basis last summer. For the Vaccination Taskforce, this system would now also serve as a good basis for teenagers, but the additional legal opinion from the Patients’ Rights Committee should provide a firmer legal basis on this first.

“If it depends on us, an IMC will be organised shortly after the Committee’s advice is issued. If we cannot come to a decision in that IMC, Flanders will decide on its own,” Croes added.

Related News:

Holidays hanging by a thread

The lack of decision could cause some troubles for holidays during the Carnival break at the end of February. Currently, a booster dose is already required by several popular destinations despite the absence of an official recommendation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In practice, countries such as Italy and Austria have tightened their rules and stated that a person’s last vaccine dose cannot be older than six months to gain access to bars or restaurants. However, many teenagers in Belgium were vaccinated during the summer, meaning that their certificates will no longer be valid.

Initially, Belgium’s health ministers awaited the official EMA recommendation before making a decision, but it could take until the end of February before its official advice is issued, and it may be limited to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Meanwhile, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, the US and Israel have already decided to administer boosters to this age group.

Latest News

‘Widespread abuse of sick notes’: Covid absences on work floor are peaking
New tariff structure could see people using little electricity pay €100 more
Brussels thieves suspected of selling stolen cars on international market
Police seize drugs, snakes and lizard from Zelzate house
Decision on booster shot for teenagers in Belgium delayed again
Belgium Uncomplicated: ‘Teleworking goes hand-in-hand with wellbeing’
Police shut down party with up to 300 attendees at illegal club in Brussels
Belgium struggling to meet demand for donor sperm
Brexit: Belgium carried out over 6,000 checks on British imports last year
Belgium grants asylum to Ethiopian plane stowaways
Expensive anti-terrorism camera system along highways largely ineffective
Coronavirus infections decrease for first time since Christmas
Belgium has passed Omicron peak, say experts
Youth in Belgium conflicted about climate change when travelling

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.