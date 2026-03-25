Alert for slippery conditions in several Walloon provinces

An information sign says the road is slippery. Credit: Belga/ Eric Lalmand

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a yellow alert for slippery conditions in the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg from 19:00 on Wednesday to 11:00 on Thursday.

This warning also applies to the province of Namur from 15:00 to 09:00 on Thursday.

Snow showers are expected between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, mainly in the High Belgium region, according to the IRM.

A snow layer of 3 to 4 centimetres could form, especially in the Ardennes highlands.

Additionally, a yellow wind alert is in effect for the coast from 14:00 on Wednesday to 02:00 on Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, or possibly higher in some areas, are forecasted along the coastline.

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