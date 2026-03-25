Wednesday 25 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Alert for slippery conditions in several Walloon provinces

Wednesday 25 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Alert for slippery conditions in several Walloon provinces
An information sign says the road is slippery. Credit: Belga/ Eric Lalmand

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a yellow alert for slippery conditions in the provinces of Liège and Luxembourg from 19:00 on Wednesday to 11:00 on Thursday.

This warning also applies to the province of Namur from 15:00 to 09:00 on Thursday.

Snow showers are expected between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, mainly in the High Belgium region, according to the IRM.

A snow layer of 3 to 4 centimetres could form, especially in the Ardennes highlands.

Additionally, a yellow wind alert is in effect for the coast from 14:00 on Wednesday to 02:00 on Thursday.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, or possibly higher in some areas, are forecasted along the coastline.

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